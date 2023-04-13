iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 12,534,681 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

