Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,585. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

