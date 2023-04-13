Invst LLC Sells 704 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,132. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

