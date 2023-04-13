Invst LLC Sells 264,406 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Invst LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,406 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $95.96. 2,432,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,536. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

