Invst LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

HBAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 4,793,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,427,277. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

