Invst LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after acquiring an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,758,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,761,914. The firm has a market cap of $661.91 billion, a PE ratio of 152.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

