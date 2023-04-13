Invst LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 2,789,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151,313. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.