Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $270.79. 16,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,481. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $283.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

