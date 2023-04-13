Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPGGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IVPG stock remained flat at GBX 233 ($2.89) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,403. The firm has a market cap of £57.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,883.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.53. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.20).

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

