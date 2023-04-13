Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $991.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.