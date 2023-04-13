Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,229 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 29,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,473. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

