Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $176,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

ISRG traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

