Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.59 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.47 or 0.00018041 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $34.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00062029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00038980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,469,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,340,077 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

