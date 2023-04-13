Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 440,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,320. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

