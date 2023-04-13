Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 227,663 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,724,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

