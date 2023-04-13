Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 115,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 103,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Intel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 201,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,326,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,700,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.