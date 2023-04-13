Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $20,191.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,751.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 349,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,722. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $379.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.55.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,190,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,094,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

