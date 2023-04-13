Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 30,779 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,297. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7,562.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

