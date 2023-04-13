InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.70 million-$105.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.25 million. InMode also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 5.1 %

INMD traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 4,847,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $303,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.