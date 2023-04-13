Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 14,264 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. 418,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.