Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $95.20. 11,288,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,138,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

