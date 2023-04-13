Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. 188,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

