IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
IG Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.
IG Group Company Profile
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
