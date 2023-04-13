HWG Holdings LP Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,868. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

