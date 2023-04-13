HWG Holdings LP Sells 138 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.34. 1,129,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.