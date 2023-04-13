HWG Holdings LP Has $13.31 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18,738.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.61. The company had a trading volume of 328,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,806. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

