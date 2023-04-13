HWG Holdings LP Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HWG Holdings LP cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.97. 108,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,179. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.30.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.