Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.48

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.48 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 119913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

