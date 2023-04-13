Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.05. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 764,495 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.