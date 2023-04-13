Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 640,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,997,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 397,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,117,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $194.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.