Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.65. 1,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

