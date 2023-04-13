Hi Line Capital Management LLC Purchases 949 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 4.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $149.73. 649,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

