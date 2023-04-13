Hi Line Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.22. 3,677,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,610,913. The stock has a market cap of $452.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.