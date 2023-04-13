Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Happiness Development Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

