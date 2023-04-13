GXChain (GXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,440.13

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.61 million and approximately $3,440.13 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.