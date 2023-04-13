GSR II Meteora Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Shares Up 2.5%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,313,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,058,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,289,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

