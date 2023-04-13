Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.80

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Grupo Carso Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Carso had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

