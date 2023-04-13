Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Shares Down 4.8%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.39). Approximately 47,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 36,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.41).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £155.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,570.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Grit Real Estate Income Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,000.00%.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

