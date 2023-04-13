Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.01

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.01 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 162.70 ($2.01). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 161.30 ($2.00), with a volume of 4,070,508 shares changing hands.
Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 392.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40.
Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is currently 2,195.12%.
Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind
About Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
