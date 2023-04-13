Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.01

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.01 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 162.70 ($2.01). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 161.30 ($2.00), with a volume of 4,070,508 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 392.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is currently 2,195.12%.

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($24,613.00). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

