Graypoint LLC Sells 283 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.39. The company has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

