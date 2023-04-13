Grant A. Highlander Sells 931 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 578,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Verint Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 33.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 267,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.