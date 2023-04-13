Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Increased to C$0.65 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Goodfood Market Corp. is an online grocery company, which engages in delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items for members from across Canada. Its grocery delivery service, Goodfood WOW, offers flexible and convenient online grocery experience, allowing members to order any combination of meal kits, groceries, prepared meals and other products.

