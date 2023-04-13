Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Increased to C$0.65 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Goodfood Market
