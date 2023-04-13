Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Increased to C$0.65 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

About Goodfood Market

(Get Rating)

See Also

Goodfood Market Corp. is an online grocery company, which engages in delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items for members from across Canada. Its grocery delivery service, Goodfood WOW, offers flexible and convenient online grocery experience, allowing members to order any combination of meal kits, groceries, prepared meals and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.