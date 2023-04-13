Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Trading Down 0.4%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 7,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 3,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

