Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOODN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 27,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

