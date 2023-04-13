Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) vs. Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Critical Review

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Schrödinger and Gemini Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schrödinger presently has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 109.10%. Given Schrödinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Gemini Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $180.96 million 10.47 -$149.19 million ($2.10) -12.66 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -21.50

This table compares Schrödinger and Gemini Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gemini Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schrödinger. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schrödinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Schrödinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -82.44% -30.04% -21.08% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88%

Volatility and Risk

Schrödinger has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

