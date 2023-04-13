GateToken Price Reaches $5.49 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $5.49 or 0.00018233 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $594.65 million and $572,170.73 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.47669313 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $533,016.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

