Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.81. 635,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

