Friedenthal Financial Takes $758,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 4,589,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

