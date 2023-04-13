Friedenthal Financial Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,490,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI remained flat at $47.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 102,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,309. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

