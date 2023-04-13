Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 7,365 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.7 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 803,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.